World
Afghan official: Body of abducted UN driver found in Kabul
An Afghan official says the body of a U.N. driver, who was abducted two months ago along with a female U.N. employee and her child, was found in Kabul, in the same location where the abduction took place.
World
Russia says cease-fire in Syria's Ghouta will be extended
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the Russian military and the Syrian government are extending a cease-fire in Damascus' rebel-held suburbs as long as it takes to allow all the civilians to leave the area.
World
New Zealand puts aside Russia trade plans after nerve attack
New Zealand on Friday put aside plans to pursue a free-trade deal with Russia and joined other nations in condemning the country following the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.
World
Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia will kick out British diplomats in a worsening standoff over a nerve agent attack, but still isn't saying when or how many.
World
Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre
More a thousand people in Vietnam marked Friday's 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, the most notorious episode in modern U.S. military history, with talk of peace and cooperation instead of hatred.
