The crash of the Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 on Sunday renewed questions about the newest version of the single-aisle airliner, which was first introduced in 1967 and became the world's most common passenger jet.

The crash of the Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 on Sunday renewed questions about the newest version of the single-aisle airliner, which was first introduced in 1967 and became the world's most common passenger jet.