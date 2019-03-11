More from Star Tribune
UK leader holds last-ditch Brexit talks with EU before vote
Prime Minister Theresa May scrambled to win last-minute changes from the European Union to her Brexit deal Monday, a day before a crucial vote in Britain's Parliament that could derail the country's withdrawal from the EU — and cost May her job.
The Latest: UK's May gets kisses at last-ditch Brexit talks
The Latest on talks about Britain's departure from the European Union (all times local):
Boeing jet under scrutiny after Ethiopia crash
Airlines in Ethiopia, China, Indonesia and elsewhere grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner Monday after the second devastating crash of one of the planes in five months. But Boeing said it had no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies.
Mexico ships inmates out of last island penal colony
Mexico said Monday it has transferred all the inmates from the infamous Isla Marias prison, the last island penal colony in a hemisphere once dotted with remote island jails like the one depicted in the movie "Papillon."
Israeli AG to release Netanyahu evidence after elections
Israel's attorney general says he will only release material from the corruption investigations into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the country's April 9 election.