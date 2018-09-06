More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
New Mexico steps up in class, visits No. 5 Wisconsin
New Mexico coach Bob Davie has been around college football long enough to understand the challenge that lies ahead for the Lobos.
Vikings
NFL opener no classic, even with exciting finish
Even with an exciting finish eerily similar to last January's playoff game, this was pretty much a forgetful opener to the NFL season.
Twins
Braves beat Diamondbacks 7-6 on wild pitch in 10th inning
Dansby Swanson scored the go-ahead run on Yoshihisa Hirano's wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 Thursday night.
Vikings
Jets' Darnold tops list of youngest QBs to start an opener
Sam Darnold's first snap for the New York Jets on Monday night will be one for the record books.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Astros-Red Sox at Fenway, Dodgers visit Rockies
A look at what's happening around the majors today:OCTOBER IN THE AIRTwo of the top teams in the majors meet at Fenway Park when Gerrit…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.