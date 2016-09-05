Serena Williams won her 308th match in a major draw, breaking Roger Federer's record for most in a career. Her sister Venus wasn't as fortunate and was ousted in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Serena Williams won her 308th match in a major draw, breaking Roger Federer's record for most in a career. Her sister Venus wasn't as fortunate and was ousted in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.