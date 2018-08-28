More from Star Tribune
National
Wisconsin dairy farmers hopeful for US-Mexico trade deal
Wisconsin dairy farmers and cheesemakers say they're hopeful that a new trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico will augment business in a key state export market.
National
Child marriages ban among dozens of new laws now in effect
Dozens of new Missouri laws take effect Tuesday, including a ban on anyone under 16 years old from getting married and new requirements for sexual education classes in the state.
National
Civil liberties group challenges anti-panhandling ordinances
A civil liberties organization and an advocacy group for the homeless said Tuesday they are taking on Iowa city ordinances that restrict the ability of homeless people to ask for money in public areas, saying the local laws are unconstitutional.
National
Trial date set for Statue of Liberty climber
A protester who was arrested after climbing the base of the Statue of Liberty to protest America's immigration policies says she wants to go to trial.
National
The Latest: Voter: 'done with Republicans,' supports Dems
The Latest on the primary election in Florida (all times local):
