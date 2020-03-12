More from Star Tribune
Virus concerns prompt Gov. Walz to scale back Minn. budget
Scaled-back supplemental budget leaves nearly $1.2 billion unspent as governor warns that state dollars should be used to expand the state's reserves and for emergency response and preparation as the coronavirus spreads.
National
Officials: US strikes Iran-backed group that hit Iraq base
The U.S. launched airstrikes in Iraq Thursday, American officials said, targeting the Iranian-backed Shia militia members believed responsible for the rocket attack that killed and wounded American and British troops at a base north of Baghdad.
Politics
Signs of a compromise on insulin aid as Senate passes bill
The measure will be adjusted by a conference committee.
National
Analysis: Trump's virus playbook offers US vs world strategy
It's a "foreign" virus, he says — one that can be fought by closing the nation's borders to dangerous foreigners carrying scary disease.
National
Madoff seeks to make 'dying, personal plea' for release
Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff wants to make a "dying, personal plea" by telephone to a judge to request early release from his 150-year prison sentence, his lawyer said Thursday.