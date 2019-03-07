More from Star Tribune
National
US regulators outline oversight on meat grown in lab dishes
U.S. officials are outlining how they will regulate burgers made from cells grown in a lab.
National
Court: Board wrong to deny workers' comp for medical pot
A labor appeals board was wrong to determine that workers' compensation insurance can't reimburse an employee for the cost of medical marijuana, according to a New Hampshire Supreme Court decision released Thursday. But the court left unresolved whether an insurance company can be prosecuted for it under federal law.
National
Tennessee advances bill banning fetal heartbeat abortion
Tennessee is the latest state to move closer to enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation.
National
Customs officer shoots his hand in Vegas airport locker area
Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer wounded himself in the hand when he accidentally fired his gun in a locker area at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
National
Text of House Resolution on anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bias
Text of the proposed House resolution condemning bigotry:Condemning anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values and aspirations that define the…