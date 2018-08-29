More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Soldier pleading guilty in terrorism help case
The Latest on Hawaii-based soldier pleading guilty to charges he attempted to support the Islamic State group (all times local):
Black candidates win primaries for governor in 3 states
With Andrew Gillum's upset victory in Florida, black candidates have won the Democratic nomination for governor in three states this year.Their rise is being attributed…
Trump says US did 'fantastic job in Puerto Rico' after Maria
President Donald Trump says he thinks the federal government did a "fantastic job in Puerto Rico" despite the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after Hurricane Maria.
Paraplegic man killed by police; father faces drug charges
A paraplegic man who was shot and killed by Delaware troopers executing a search warrant at his home had a long criminal history that included convictions for drug trafficking, robbery and resisting arrest, court records show.
Tweet of O'Rourke's mugshot triggers social media sparring
A Texas Republican Party tweet recalling Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke's past arrests has triggered a partisan mugshot melee online.
