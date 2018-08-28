More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Thomas law professor among many urging Congress to confirm Kavanaugh
Gregory Sisk is among 150 legal scholars supporting the confirmation.
National
The Latest: Gillum is Florida's Democratic governor nominee
The Latest on the primary election in Florida (all times local):
National
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans after ruling
The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns said Tuesday that he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, after a federal court order barred him from posting the plans online.
National
Cases in which police officers were charged in shootings
A white former police officer has been convicted of murder in Texas for fatally shooting a black, unarmed teenager while on duty. The 2017 shooting launched the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs into a national conversation on issues of law enforcement and race.
National
Trump-backed DeSantis wins Florida GOP gubernatorial primary
Rep. Ron DeSantis rode a robust endorsement from President Donald Trump to victory Tuesday in Florida's Republican gubernatorial primary. DeSantis was one of several Republicans running in contests in Florida and Arizona who hoped that cozying up to the president would be rewarded by voters.
