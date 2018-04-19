The Illinois Democrat brought her daughter, in a pink hat, onto the Senate floor under new rules that permitted it. Duckworth already is the only senator to have given birth while serving in the Senate. Maile, born April 9, is the first senator's baby to be allowed on the chamber floor.

