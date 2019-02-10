More from Star Tribune
More snow and cold coming, but this Minnesota winter is about average
More snow. More cold. And then a chance for even more snow.A respite from the realities of a Minnesota winter isn't looking likely anytime soon.…
Local
Sen. Klobuchar joins 2020 fray: 'I'm running for every American'
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will test her hometown brand on the national stage as she throws her hat into the ring for the 2020 race to be the President of the United States.
National
The Latest: Klobuchar dismisses reports she's a tough boss
The Latest on Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (all times local):
Minneapolis
Neighbors ID woman, 67, fatally shot along with her daughter in SE. Mpls.
They were shot in a Minneapolis apartment late Saturday; police have made no arrests.
South Metro
Snow snarls traffic, causes at least two major pileups
Nearly 6 inches of snow fell hard and fast in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Sunday, creating hazardous roads and causing two major pileups involving dozens…
