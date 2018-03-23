More from Star Tribune
Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto
President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending measure Friday, averting a midnight government shutdown just hours after declaring he was considering a veto.
Ex-Indianapolis officer sentenced for shooting detective
A former Indianapolis police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting a detective who was investigating a domestic violence dispute between the officer and his estranged wife.
First lady recognizes 10 women with global courage awards
Melania Trump is helping recognize 10 women from around the world for acts of courage.
Group: Public in dark about cell tower plans in Grand Teton
Grand Teton National Park has inappropriately prevented the public from learning about tentative plans for more than 50 miles of fiber-optic cable and new cellphone towers at 11 locations in the majestic preserve in Wyoming, an environmental group says.
Fitzgerald: Assembly background checks bill dead
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says an Assembly bill that would expand background checks on long-gun buyers is all but dead.
