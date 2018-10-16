More from Star Tribune
World
The Latest: Turkish media: Saudi consul leaves country
The Latest on the disappearance of a Saudi writer who Turkish officials fear was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul (all times local):
World
UN concerned about Angola's expulsion of 200,000 Congolese
The U.N. refugee agency is expressing concern over Angolan authorities' expulsion of some 200,000 Congolese in the past two weeks, saying it could create a humanitarian crisis.
World
Spain faces calls to release Catalan activists from jail
The Spanish government is facing calls from Catalan politicians and human rights groups to release jailed separatists, including two prominent pro-independence activists placed in pre-trial detention a year ago.
World
China wants to deepen economic ties in 16 European nations
China wants to boost its cooperation with central and eastern Europe, a Chinese government minister on Tuesday told officials from the region where China already finances projects as part of its bid for more global influence.
World
Boy killed by log thrown from Berlin apartment building
An 8-year-old boy in Berlin has been fatally injured by a log thrown from an apartment block, and prosecutors say that a 10-year-old is a suspect.
