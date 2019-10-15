More from Star Tribune
MN United
Canada beats US 2-0, ends 34-year, 17-game winless streak
The U.S. keeps coming up with underwhelming performances in its first year under Gregg Berhalter, whose tenure as American coach is starting to draw criticism.
Wild
Predators drub Golden Knights in Vegas, 5-2
Pekka Rinne made 33 saves to remain unbeaten as the Nashville Predators topped the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Wild
Former North Stars standout Danny Grant dies at 74
Grant won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year after being traded to Minnesota.
Wolves
Wolves' offensive plan is to have few plans
In Wolves' new offense, players read, react, flow freely and shoot quickly.
Wolves
Towns scores 33 points in Wolves' victory at Indiana
The All-Star center produced 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in just more than 26 minutes of play.