More From Sports
Twins
MLB fans turning gray while millennials tuning out
Second in a three-part series: Baseball is looking for a way to reach a younger demographic in the future.
Twins
Interest in professional sports by age
Major League Baseball attracts more interest from older age groups. A list of people by age who said they were "very" or "somewhat" interested in…
Lynx
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve says team needs to find its 'will'
Lynx lose 83-64 to the Sun
Lynx
Maya Moore: 'We'll figure it out; otherwise we won't win'
Lynx guard Maya Moore had few words after a 83-64 loss to the Sun. Moore finished with just five points in the loss.
Twins
United States tops World at Minnesota-flavored Futures Game
Sunday's Futures Game had a distinct Minnesota accent to it.
