Vikings
FANTASY PLAYS: Waiver adds for fantasy playoff semifinals
The majority of leagues are down to the final four teams in the postseason, so no more mad scramble to the waiver wire.There are fewer…
Twins
ESPN signs Jessica Mendoza to multiyear extension
Jessica Mendoza will have more of a presence on various ESPN platforms starting next baseball season.Mendoza signed a multiyear extension with ESPN to remain part…
Wild
Searching for answers, Wild begins homestand tonight vs. Montreal
The Wild returns home after a tough road trip that included an injury to captain Mikko Koivu and a big drop in the NHL standings.
Local
2 men ice fishing in central Minn. die; 1 found next day in sunken ATV
Morrison County friends were reported missing over the weekend.
