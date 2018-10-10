More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 33; breezy with passing showers
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: Cardinals will bring speed to face Vikings
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk about how the Vikings have made up for the absence of defensive end Everson Griffen and how Arizona's speed will keep Minnesota's defense on its toes.
Vikings
Kirk Cousins shows frustration with obsession over stats
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins displayed a bit of rare frustration with the media when asked about the possibility of passing for 5,000 yards this season.
Vikings
Zimmer on Cardinals: 'They've got a lot of weapons'
The Vikings are getting ready to face Arizona and head coach Mike Zimmer is preparing for the challenge they will bring with players like wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
Video
Screams erupt inside building as Hurricane Michael roars through
Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael tore away tree limbs and sent pieces of buildings flying Wednesday as it closed in on the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic winds of 150 mph and towering storm surge.
