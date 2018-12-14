More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Senators ask FBI to investigate Blackmun for lying to panel
Two lawmakers are asking the Justice Department and FBI to look into whether former U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun lied to a Senate panel…
Trump picks budget head Mulvaney to be next chief of staff
President Donald Trump on Friday picked budget director Mick Mulvaney to be his acting chief of staff, ending a chaotic search in which several top contenders took themselves out of the running for the job.
California is first state to mandate zero-emission bus fleet
California moved Friday to eliminate climate-changing fossil fuels from its fleet of 12,000 transit buses, enacting a first-in-the-nation mandate that will vastly increase the number of electric buses on the road.
Beto O'Rourke still undecided as 2020 White House buzz grows
When it comes to a 2020 presidential run, Beto O'Rourke is still playing hard to get — even as the buzz around him intensifies.
Fate of Kansas' ban on telemedicine abortions uncertain
Kansas clinics still don't know whether it will be legal for them to offer telemedicine abortions in January even though a state-court judge on Friday derided an upcoming ban as an "air ball" that can't stop doctors from providing pregnancy-ending pills to patients they don't see in person.
