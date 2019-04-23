More from Star Tribune
MN United
Adrian Heath tries to settle Minnesota United players after leaky defense gets players riled
After frustration against Toronto, focus shifts to L.A.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Sabathia nearing 3,000 Ks, Snell's toe a go
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:SABATHIA'S STRIKEOUTSYankees pitcher CC Sabathia needs six strikeouts to join Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton as the…
MN United
Preview: Loons vs. L.A. Galaxy
LOONS gameday7 p.m. vs. L.A. Galaxy • Allanz Field • FSN Plus, 1500-AMOpara, Ibarra ready to returnPreview: United is without suspended MF Jan Gregus and…
Wolves
Leonard has 27 as Raptors rout Magic 115-96, clinch series
Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, Pascal Siakam added 24 and the Toronto Raptors used another stifling defensive effort to beat the Orlando Magic 115-96 on Tuesday night, winning their first-round playoff series in five games.
Vikings
Vikings seek quick fixes in draft to fill roster needs
Vikings GM Rick Spielman could be aided by a draft that appears to be especially deep along both lines of scrimmage, where the Vikings could use help.