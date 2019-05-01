More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Perez goes eight innings as Twins top Astros 6-2
Martin Perez held Houston to four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He needed just 100 pitches to get through eight innings.
Twins
White Sox rally for doubleheader split against Orioles
Yonder Alonso hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Wednesday night to salvage a split of their doubleheader.
Twins
Astudillo 'ready to come back' as soon as next week
All indications are Willians Astudillo's hamstring strain is not serious. He was injured on Saturday while scoring on a sacrifice fly.
Twins
Hartman: Baldelli has Twins off to historic start
Only three times has the team started better since it moved to Minnesota from Washington in '61.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.