National
For businesses, virus in China fans fear and uncertainty
China's worst health crisis in years has sparked fear and uncertainty for businesses from North America to Asia that depend on trade in the affected…
National
Pentagon: 34 U.S. troops had brain injuries from Iranian missile strike
The Pentagon disclosed on Friday that 34 U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran's missile strike this month on an Iraqi air base, and although half have returned to work, the casualty total belies President Donald Trump's initial claim that no Americans were harmed. He later characterized the injuries as "not very serious."
National
US says e-commerce firms need to do more about fake goods
E-commerce has unleashed an increasing torrent of fake merchandise upon the world and private companies and the U.S. government must do more to address the problem, Trump administration officials said Friday as they released a plan aimed at cracking down on counterfeit goods.
National
Trump touts logo for new Space Force, with nod to Star Trek
The Pentagon's new U.S. Space Force is not Star Trek's Starfleet Command, but their logos bear a striking similarity.
National
NYPD officer charged in the death of his 8-year-old son
A New York Police Department officer and his fiancee have been charged with murder in the death of the officer's 8-year-old son, who authorities say was left in a garage overnight in freezing temperatures.