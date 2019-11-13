More from Star Tribune
Ex-lobbyist faces Nov. 25 sentencing for Arkansas bribery
Court records show that a former lobbyist who pleaded guilty to bribing three former Arkansas lawmakers will be sentenced this month.
The Latest: California regulators open inquiry into outages
The Latest on a state investigation into preplanned power outages in California (all times local):
Officer: I quit Proud Boys over fears of 'far-left' attacks
A Connecticut police officer accused a civil rights organization's leader of trying to "silence conservative voices" by raising concerns about his membership in a far-right…
As impeachment hearings open, Trump downplays the moment
Professing disinterest, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was "too busy" doing the people's business to watch the impeachment hearings that imperil his presidency. But even as Trump tried to suggest he was above the fray, the president tweeted two dozen times before noon laying out his grievances about the process playing out on the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Takeaways so far from House public impeachment hearings
The start of public impeachment hearings unfolding in Congress marks the first time the American public can watch and listen to the witnesses whose testimony is at the center of the Democrats' investigation.