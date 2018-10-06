More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Retiring Principal Mary Mackbee leads St. Paul's Central High through one more year
Principal of the St. Paul high school will step aside after 25 years.
Minneapolis
New Mpls. City Council struggles to maintain control of chamber
Protesters and others have been heckling, interrupting and derailing meetings.
Minneapolis
Minnesota Art Car Rally
The Minnesota Art Car Rally is a progressive event, parading to various stops for food, shopping, contests, art activities and photos. The progressive art car event was created to benefit dragon car creator, Toni Warner, who suffered a massive heart attack and cannot drive or return to her regular line of work due to vision loss resulting from this injury.
West Metro
At Excelsior rally, a plea for more gun restrictions
Students say legislation is key to fighting violence committed with guns.
Local
Minnesota briefs: Madison Lake police chief warned over Facebook video on non-English speakers
The Madison Lake police chief will be issued a verbal warning and ordered to complete a professional development course over a controversial Facebook video he…
