More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Wild
Wild overcomes poor start but comeback falls short to Avalanche
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 4-2 loss to the Avalanche Saturday.
Gophers
Fleck on the Gophers' 40-17 win against Illinois on Saturday
P.J. Fleck on Saturday praised his defense after the game at TCF Bank Stadium.
Gophers
Gophers' Smith on finally making an explosive 64-yard play
Rodney Smith on Saturday rushed for a career-high 211 yards in the Gophers 40-17 win against Illinois
MN United
Alonso returns to Seattle - but with Loons
United veteran Ozzie Alonso talked about his return to Seattle to play his former Sounders team for second place and two home playoff games after he trained Saturday at its facility as an opponent for the first time.
Video
Evening forecast: Chance of sprinkles
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast