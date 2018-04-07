More from Star Tribune
Wild
Jankowski scores 4 as Flames beat Golden Knights 7-1
Mark Jankowski had four goals, including his first NHL hat trick, and the Calgary Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-1 Saturday night to finish a disappointing season.
Wild
Benn nets natural hat trick to give Stars 4-2 win over Kings
Jamie Benn had a natural hat trick in the first period and the Dallas Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Bulldogs player from Saskatchewan grieving after Humboldt team tragedy
Before Saturday night's NCAA Frozen Four championship game between Minnesota Duluth and Notre Dame at Xcel Energy Center, there was a pregame moment of silence…
Gophers
Scoggins: Second title puts UMD hockey 'on the map' like never before
The Gophers remain a blue-blood in terms of facilities, resources and visibility. But the UMD Bulldogs don't take a back seat to anyone in pursuing championships right now.
Wild
Wild deny Sharks home ice for 1st round with 6-3 win
Jason Zucker scored twice in the second period, Eric Staal matched the franchise record for goals in a season and the Minnesota Wild denied San Jose home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 6-3 victory over the Sharks on Saturday night.
