Politics
State + Local
Richard Painter to seek U.S. Senate in Minnesota as Democrat
Richard Painter will take on Tina Smith, who holds the seat now as Al Franken's successor.
National
Man accused of killing sheriff's deputy to appear in court
A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance.
National
Emergency center plan being reviewed after minivan death
Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center while police finish an internal investigation into the death of a teen who twice called 911 to report he was trapped in a minivan.
National
In Trump era, the death of the White House press conference
The presidential news conference, a time-honored tradition going back generations, appears to be no longer.
National
Appeals court to hear lawsuit over Louisiana oil pipeline
A company building a crude oil pipeline in Louisiana is asking a federal appeals court to throw out a judge's order that had halted construction work in an environmentally fragile swamp.
