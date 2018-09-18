More from Star Tribune
Twins
Alfaro's HR overshadows Matz's big night; Phillies top Mets
As the losses mounted and the Phillies tumbled far out of first place, it was clear many players were pressing.
Twins
Yankees top Red Sox 3-2, deny Boston a division clincher
Neil Walker hit a three-run homer, Zach Britton started a game-ending double play on New York's third try in the ninth inning and the Yankees kept the Boston Red Sox from a bubbly celebration in the Bronx for at least another night with a 3-2 victory Tuesday.
Twins
Brewers still struggling to score, fall to Reds 3-1
The Milwaukee Brewers' inconsistent offense couldn't offset Chase Anderson's continuing home run struggles.
Twins
Jake Odorizzi strong again as Twins top Tigers 5-3 for third consecutive victory
The righthander had his second consecutive impressive start, while Miguel Sano went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his return.
Twins
Lavarnway drives in winning run, Pirates top Royals in 11
Ryan Lavarnway was an unlikely candidate to get a big hit in a pressure situation for the Pirates.
