More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
The Latest: Busch, McMurray, Wallace in Daytona 500 crash
The Latest on the Daytona 500 (all times local):
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball team wins sixth game in a row
In victory over Penn State, the U produces its highest-scoring game of the season.
Gophers
Hiedeman scores 34 in No. 8 Marquette's rout of Seton Hall
After watching her team fall to St. John's on Friday night, snapping a 12-game win streak, Marquette coach Carolyn Kieger challenged her players with a spirited workout the next day.
Wild
Malkin, Letang each score twice, Penguins beat Rangers 6-5
Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang each had two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins climbed back into playoff position with a 6-5 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday.
High Schools
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.