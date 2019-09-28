More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Variety of champs shows there's no one Stanley Cup blueprint
Had the night of June 13 gone differently, maybe NHL rivals would be looking to the Boston Bruins as the model to follow to win…
Twins
Bellinger hits 47th HR, leads Dodgers to 9-2 win over Giants
Walker Buehler had been disappointed in his last two starts. So, he adjusted his delivery and it helped him get his 14th win.
Twins
Milwaukee to visit Colorado Saturday
Milwaukee Brewers (89-71, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (69-91, fifth in the NL West)Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez…
Twins
Minnesota puts win streak on the line against Kansas City
Minnesota Twins (100-60, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-102, fourth in the AL Central)Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES:…
MN United
Western Conference-leader Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United FC square off
Los Angeles FC (20-4-8, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (15-10-7, second in the Western Conference)St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM…