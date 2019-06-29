More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Rockies snap 12-game losing streak to Dodgers with 13-9 win
Pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and David Dahl homered in an eight-run fifth inning, Nolan Arenado had four hits including a home run and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 13-9 on Friday night, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Dodgers.
Twins
Newman homers, Pirates rally late to beat Brewers 3-2
After back-to-back wins in which the Pittsburgh Pirates scored in double digits, they had to scratch out a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Twins
Olson homers twice, leads Athletics over Angels 7-2
Matt Olson hit two home runs, Mike Fiers remained unbeaten in his last 10 starts and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 Friday night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Debut of Twins rookie Wade has its ups and downs
The first pitch LaMonte Wade Jr. saw as a big-leaguer hit him in the shoulder.