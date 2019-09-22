More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Minnesota and Portland play to scoreless draw
The Portland Timbers and Minnesota United played to a scoreless draw at a rain-soaked Providence Park Sunday, delaying Minnesota's bid for a berth in the Major League Soccer playoffs.
Vikings
No Brees, no problem: Bridgewater, Saints top Seahawks 33-27
Teddy Bridgewater wanted to stay composed. He wanted to remain calm and in control while taking over for the next several weeks with the New Orleans Saints' leader, Drew Brees, sidelined with injury.
Twins
Twins investigating how they got damaged goods in Dyson
According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the Twins want to know whether San Francisco was aware that reliever Sam Dyson had a sore shoulder when the Giants traded him.
Twins
Cruz belts 400th homer, Sano hits two, bats overcome shaky pitching
Nelson Cruz's blast highlighted an afternoon in which the Twins reduced their magic number for clinching the AL Central title to three despite another round of pitching problems.
Vikings
Hartman: Impressive win over Oakland will quiet Vikings doubters
The fact is that the Vikings have played 16 bad minutes this season, when they gave up 21 points to the Packers r last weekend.