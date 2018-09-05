More from Star Tribune
Judge cites pictures of mice, lets lawsuit proceed
A New York judge says pictures of mice lounging around an anti-rodent device are reason enough to let a lawsuit proceed against a company that sells them.
Anonymous official cites Trump 'amorality' in NY Times op-ed
A senior administration official is sounding an alarm about President Donald Trump's "amorality" and "impetuous" leadership style in an unsigned opinion piece published in The New York Times.
Immigrants in US program spend 25 days longer in detention
A Justice Department review of a program aimed at helping detained immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system has found that people in the program had longer detention stays and were less likely to get lawyers than people not in it.
Wisconsin student sues college over Valentine distribution
A Northeastern Wisconsin Technical college student is suing her school because it forced her to stop handing out Valentine's Day cards with Bible references.
Trump to attend 9/11 anniversary ceremony in Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump will mark the solemn 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by participating in a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the White House said.
