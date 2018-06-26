More from Star Tribune
National
Wisconsin frack sand producers seek relief from rail issues
Wisconsin frack sand producers say their business is threatened by some railroads operating under outdated regulations.
National
Manchin is first Democratic senator to meet with Kavanaugh
Brett Kavanaugh is having his first meeting with a Democratic senator since becoming President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.
National
The Latest: Union head: Minneapolis shooting justified
The Latest on the release of body-camera video in the June fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police (all times local):
National
Sessions: U.S. culture 'less hospitable to people of faith'
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department is committed to protecting the religious rights of Americans.
National
Arkansas attorney general announces birth of baby girl
Arkansas' attorney general has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first constitutional officer in the state's history to give birth while holding office.
