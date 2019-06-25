More from Star Tribune
National
State GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate
Pennsylvania's Republican Party chairman stepped down Tuesday following a published report that he had traded sexually charged text messages with a Philadelphia City Council candidate and also sent her an explicit photo.
National
Georgian lawmakers walk out to protest police crackdown
Opposition lawmakers walked out of Georgia's parliament Tuesday after the ruling party ignored demands for the interior minister's resignation over a violent crackdown on protesters.
National
Deal lets luxury Montana ski club keeps its liquor licenses
Montana officials won't pull the liquor licenses of an ultra-exclusive ski resort that counts Bill Gates and Justin Timberlake among its members as part of a $370,000 settlement agreement with Yellowstone Club owners and executives, including one who is a major campaign donor to Gov. Steve Bullock.
National
North Dakota abortion clinic files federal suit over 2 laws
North Dakota's sole abortion clinic filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday over two state laws it believes forces doctors to lie, including one measure passed this year requiring physicians to tell women that they may reverse a so-called medication abortion if they have second thoughts.
National
Trump awards highest military honor to Iraq veteran
President Donald Trump is awarding the nation's highest military honor to an Iraq veteran who cleared an insurgent strongpoint and allowed members of his platoon to move to safety.