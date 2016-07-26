More from Star Tribune
Donald Trump Jr., wife headed for divorce after 12 years
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife took legal steps on Thursday to formally end their 12-year marriage, and the couple issued a statement saying they're going their separate ways but "will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families."
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as tumult engulfs his White House
President Donald Trump consumed Thursday morning's TV headlines with amusement. Reports of tumult in the administration were at a feverish pitch — even on his beloved Fox News — as the president reflected on the latest staff departures during an Oval Office conversation with Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff John Kelly.
2 women offer differing views of crisis pregnancy centers
Accounts from two women who visited crisis pregnancy centers , with differing views of the experience:LAUREN GRAYLauren Gray became pregnant when she was in college…
Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute
Informed Choices is what its president describes as a "life-affirming" pregnancy center on the edge of downtown Gilroy in northern California.
Former Siemens exec pleads guilty in US-Argentina case
A former Siemens executive has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to pay $100 million in bribes to Argentina government officials in exchange for a $1 billion contract to produce national identity cards.
