Gophers
In Italy, U men's basketball will find playing, bonding time
The nine-day trip to Italy starts Saturday, including several games that will give Richard Pitino a chance to see what life is like without stars Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy.
Vikings
Unhappy Zimmer: 'I haven't seen much out of the defense yet'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called the team's defense complacent, lacking in grit equal to the offense. He added that players they better regain their competitive swagger in practice.
Vikings
Vikings' tackle Collins carted off the field at practice with left leg injury
Offensive tackle Aviante Collins missed all of last season after surgery to repair a torn biceps.
Vikings
Vikings day at camp: Defense perks up during afternoon practice
The star-studded unit seemed to get the message from coach Mike Zimmer.
Twins
Improvement by Twins starters should limit bullpen disasters
Twins starting pitchers posted a 2.01 ERA on a 5-2 road trip and logged quality starts in six of the seven games.