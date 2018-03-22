More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
New York, New Jersey airport workers to see wage hikes
Workers at New York-area airports will see their wages nearly double after the agency that operates the airports approved a series of hikes through 2023, bringing to a close years of protests.
Nation
Oklahoma grass fire forces evacuations, closes freeway
A wildfire fueled by dry vegetation and gusty winds has prompted some Oklahoma residents to flee their homes.
National
The Latest: Video shows fatal shooting by Illinois officer
The Latest on the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding woman by police in Illinois (all times local):
Variety
Latest: Facebook mistakenly listed shooting victim as dead
The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):
National
The Latest: House GOP leader criticizes judicial impeachment
The Latest on an effort to impeach four justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (all times local):
