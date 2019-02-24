More from Star Tribune
Coyotes retire Shane Doan's number, beat Jets 4-1
The Arizona Coyotes watched the most prolific scorer and longest-tenured player in franchise history get his number retired, then took the ice and made their former captain proud.
Knicks beat Spurs to end 18-game home losing streak
This Broadway smash even made news on Hollywood's big night.
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Madeline Wethington of Blake named Ms. Hockey
Her mom never did. Now Bears captain named Ms. Hockey.
Jamal James wins bout over Janer Gonzalez at Armory
In the main event, Anthony Dirrell won the vacant WBC 168-pound title.
