Russia: Airport says landing started plane fire with 13 dead
Thirteen people died Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said.
Algeria military court jails ex-leader's brother, 2 generals
The influential brother of former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and two generals once in charge of intelligence have been jailed while under investigation for plotting against the state, a military tribunal said Sunday.
Police find body in Cyprus lake, tie rape to serial killings
Police in Cyprus recovered a second suitcase containing decomposing human remains Sunday from a contaminated lake where a military officer who confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls told authorities he dumped the bodies of three victims.
90 Cubans escape migration detention in southern Mexico
Ninety Cubans have broken out of the Siglo XXI migrant detention center in southern Mexico, the latest escape of migrants at the overextended facility.
American accused of killing Italian clothing store owner
Italian police have arrested a 22-year-old American and accused him of killing a 74-year-old Italian owner of a clothing store in Viterbo, a city near Rome.