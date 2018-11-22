More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Amazon, East African workers at odds over conditions at Shakopee center
A group representing Somali staffers plans to protest what it says are unfair conditions at a Shakopee facility.
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court reverses lower court decision in Blake School student crash
Justice G. Barry Anderson said the decision expands potential liability to Minnesota schools.
Local
Run now, gobble later
Thousands of people and their dogs braved sub-freezing temperatures to participate in the Life Time Turkey Day 5k in downtown Minneapolis.
Local
Rape case prosecutor: China billionaire's wealth irrelevant
It's been nearly three months since Chinese billionaire Richard Liu was arrested in Minneapolis on allegations he raped a university student, and there's still no word on whether he will face criminal charges. Prosecutors say Liu's wealth has nothing to do with their consideration of the case. A look at where things stand:
Local
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband, 20 years after divorce
It didn't start with a kidney.
