Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
More From Sports
Vikings
Bouncer among bullies: O'Neill looks to beef up Vikings offensive line
Second-year tackle Brian O'Neill is putting on weight and muscle after an up-and-down rookie season. His goal: Pushing the Vikings and their beleaguered offensive line to more wins.
Gophers
Five Gophers to watch at Saturday's open football practice
The Gophers opened training camp Wednesday, but Saturday will be their first practice in full pads, and one of three open to the public.
Twins
LEADING OFF: 14-loss Sanchez debuts for Astros, Hamels back
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:STARTING OVERAaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.07 ERA) makes his debut for the Astros, three days after they got…
Sports
Andy Murray, brother Jamie ousted in Citi Open doubles
Andy Murray and brother Jamie were knocked out in the Citi Open doubles quarterfinals Friday, while 17-year-old Caty McNally reached the women's semifinals and then hoped to advance in doubles with fellow teenager Coco Gauff.
MN United
Loons' matches with Portland four days apart have separate playoff, trophy implications
Minnesota United has playoff position, Open Cup push on line vs. Timbers.