Gophers
Watch Gopher fans storm the field after Minnesota beats Penn State
Thousands of elated fans stormed the field after the Minnesota Gophers beat Penn State 31-26 Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
Vikings
Souhan: Tipped pass by Kendricks in final minute saves the day for Vikings
Eric Kendricks had spent Sunday night sifting through blockers and applying shoulders to one of football's best running backs. Now the Cowboys were isolating him on the biggest play of the game.
Vikings
Five extra points: Cousins withstands pressure, Vikings corral Elliott
Kirk Cousins was pressured on eight of his 22 first-half dropbacks (36.3%), but he managed to complete passes on five of them for 53 yards and a couple of first downs.
Vikings
Vows made, vows kept: Vikings meet challenge by beating Cowboys
The Vikings had fashioned a 6-3 record going into Sunday night knowing they hadn't won the kinds of games that are unavoidable in any kind of a meaningful playoff run. That changed against Dallas.
Vikings
Cook's fourth-down touchdown affirms dominant running game
Instead of settling for an easy field goal and a 23-21 lead entering the fourth quarter, coach Mike Zimmer made the hard decision and was rewarded with a Dalvin Cook touchdown