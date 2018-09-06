More from Star Tribune
Vikings
US appeals court revives drug lawsuit by players against NFL
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reinstated a lawsuit filed against the NFL by former players who claim the league illegally plied them with powerful prescription painkillers to keep them on the field.
Gophers
Pitino: Gophers nonconference schedule is 'challenging test'
The Gophers will face the toughest early-season stretch since Richard Pitino became head coach before the 2013 season.
Outdoors
How do you hike nearly 10,000 miles in 10 years? Pack light
Chet Anderson is about to make a third trip this year to Isle Royale.
Gophers
Big 12's older QBs include a 5th-year, 1st-time starter
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy considers Taylor Cornelius something of a dinosaur, and not because his starting quarterback's 23rd birthday is coming up the day…
Minneapolis
Ex-Wolves star Garnett alleges he was defrauded out of $77M in business deals
He's suing an accountant and his firm, claiming they helped a now-imprisoned wealth manager steal tens of millions of dollars of the retired athlete's money.
