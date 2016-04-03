Royals 4, Mets 3: New York scored three times in the eighth inning to cut Kansas City's lead to 4-3, but Wade Davis struck out David Wright and Yoenis Cespedes in the ninth to preserve the win.

Royals 4, Mets 3: New York scored three times in the eighth inning to cut Kansas City's lead to 4-3, but Wade Davis struck out David Wright and Yoenis Cespedes in the ninth to preserve the win.