Australian archbishop steps down after cover-up conviction
An Australian archbishop says he will stand aside but does not intend to resign after becoming the most senior Roman Catholic cleric in the world to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse.
NKorea allows SKorean journalists to cover nuke test closing
Seoul says North Korea has allowed South Korean journalists to join the small group of foreign media being allowed to cover the dismantling of its nuclear test site.
Venezuelan president expels top US diplomat amid tensions
President Nicolas Maduro expelled the top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela and his deputy Tuesday for allegedly conspiring against the socialist government and trying to sabotage the weekend presidential election.
Elderly North Korean spies trapped in South yearn for home
He's spent nearly six decades trapped on enemy soil, surviving 29 years in a prison where he was tortured by South Korean guards before being released to a life of poverty and police surveillance. Now, 89 years old and bedridden with illness, former North Korean spy Seo Ok-yeol just wants to go home.
Red Cross: Over 2,000 attacks on health care in conflict
Over 1,200 violent incidents against hospitals and medical personnel have taken place in 16 countries in the two years since the U.N. adopted a resolution demanding that combatants protect staff and facilities treating the wounded and sick, the Red Cross said Tuesday.
