Local
Generac Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
WAUKESHA, Wis. _ Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $51 million.On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had…
Local
Twins end suspension of Papa John's pizza at Target Field; Lynx don't budge
The team had suspended the business relationship in wake of pizza chain founder using racial slur.
Local
Metro Transit cuts come after struggles with driver shortage
Metro Transit says no more regular service cuts are planned, but State Fair service will be altered.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis hires firm to investigate how draft report on ketamine use was leaked
One council member says he doesn't want anyone punished for release of "valuable information."
South Metro
Slain Mendota Heights officer gets monument on anniversary of his death
A committee considered the most fitting site for a permanent monument to Scott Patrick, killed in 2014.
