Wild
Boycotting women's hockey players announce series of tournaments
something the two-time U.S. Olympian forward eventually would achieve.
Vikings
Home turf: Browns' Mayfield to star in ads living in stadium
Baker Mayfield has a new teammate. She rocks a headband, too.
Twins
Verlander gets win despite ejection as Astros down Rays 15-1
Houston's Justin Verlander was bracing for a pitcher's duel as he prepared to face former teammate Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
Vikings
Gronkowski reflects on physical and mental toll of football
A few hours after winning his third Super Bowl, Rob Gronkowski said he was in bed in tears after playing a vital role in the Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Vikings
Kicking, punting aren't the only problems for Vikings special teams
Coach Mike Zimmer put his young roster bubble position players on notice, telling them publicly that it was time to "get their rear ends in gear" on special teams.