Variety
No contest plea in crash that killed workers after hurricane
A man prosecutors say was high on drugs when his pickup truck fatally struck three utility workers in the Florida Panhandle as they were repairing power lines after Hurricane Michael faces the possibility of life in prison.
Business
US fines Delta $50,000 for booting off 3 Muslim passengers
Delta Air Lines is being fined $50,000 for ordering three Muslim passengers off planes even after the airline's own security officials cleared them to travel.Delta…
National
For businesses, virus in China fans fear and uncertainty
China's worst health crisis in years has sparked fear and uncertainty for businesses from North America to Asia that depend on trade in the affected…
National
Pentagon: 34 U.S. troops had brain injuries from Iranian missile strike
The Pentagon disclosed on Friday that 34 U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran's missile strike this month on an Iraqi air base, and although half have returned to work, the casualty total belies President Donald Trump's initial claim that no Americans were harmed. He later characterized the injuries as "not very serious."
National
US says e-commerce firms need to do more about fake goods
E-commerce has unleashed an increasing torrent of fake merchandise upon the world and private companies and the U.S. government must do more to address the problem, Trump administration officials said Friday as they released a plan aimed at cracking down on counterfeit goods.