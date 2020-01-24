Actress Rosie Perez arrived at Manhattan court Friday where she testified that fellow screen star Annabella Sciorri told her in the mid-1990s that Harvey Weinstein had raped her but that she couldn't go to the police because "he'd destroy me."

