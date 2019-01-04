5:34:20 pm: White SUV—Vehicle was initially southbound on Rice Street and turned right onto westbound Larpenteur Avenue. It is believed this vehicle was in the area just before the crash.  5:34:31: White/silver sedan—Vehicle was initially northbound on Rice Street and turned left onto westbound Larpenteur Avenue. The vehicle likely drove by the scene immediately after the crash.  5:34:38: White/silver sedan—Vehicle was just behind the silver sedan. It was initially northbound on Rice Street and then westbound Larpenteur Avenue. It also likely drove by the crash scene immediately after the incident, just after the silver sedan.

5:34:20 pm: White SUV—Vehicle was initially southbound on Rice Street and turned right onto westbound Larpenteur Avenue. It is believed this vehicle was in the area just before the crash.  5:34:31: White/silver sedan—Vehicle was initially northbound on Rice Street and turned left onto westbound Larpenteur Avenue. The vehicle likely drove by the scene immediately after the crash.  5:34:38: White/silver sedan—Vehicle was just behind the silver sedan. It was initially northbound on Rice Street and then westbound Larpenteur Avenue. It also likely drove by the crash scene immediately after the incident, just after the silver sedan.