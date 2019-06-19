More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Argentina overcomes late 3-goal deficit, knocks out Scotland
Florencia Bonsegundo converted a penalty kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time on her second attempt, and Argentina overcame a three-goal deficit in the final 30 minutes for a 3-3 draw against Scotland on Wednesday night that eliminated the Scots from the Women's World Cup.
World
Dominican AG: David Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity
The Dominican Republic's lead prosecutor says former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9.
Wild
Flyers' 'win-now' offseason continues with Hayes signing
Kevin Hayes watched with significant interest as the Philadelphia Flyers made moves to get better right away.Then he signed on the dotted line for the…
Gophers
Fan nabs home run ball with 1 hand, saves beer in other hand
A former athlete at Dakota Wesleyan University watching the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska became an internet star by making a stretching one-handed catch of a home run ball — all while keeping a plastic cup filled with beer from tipping over.
Golf
KPMG Women's PGA Championship details
The third LPGA major of the year is being held at Hazeltine National.